Federal auditors warned Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is spending billions of dollars to expand immigration detention without "determining the cost effectiveness" of new initiatives or keeping its spending plan up to date.

A new report released by the Government Accountability Office examined how ICE has managed the $45 billion in detention funding provided under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"A January 2025 Executive Order directed DHS to increase efforts to detain individuals apprehended for violations of immigration law and to allocate all available resources for ICE detention," according to the report. "ICE received significant funding in July 2025 to operate and expand detention facilities."

According to GAO, ICE acquired 11 warehouses to be converted into immigration detention centers for about $1.07 billion before scaling back the initiative and planning to sell seven of them. The facilities ranged in cost between $35 million and $145 million.

For nine of the warehouses, ICE paid at least 50 percent more than the state or local government assessment of taxable value, auditors found. In one example, the agency purchased a warehouse in Social Circle, Georgia, for about $128.6 million after a previous buyer purchased it in 2023 for about $29.4 million.

"Our analysis of ICE documentation and public records showed that ICE potentially overpaid for many of the warehouses it purchased," auditors wrote. "Moreover, given ICE's plans to sell seven of the warehouses -- six for which it paid at least double the assessed value -- there is risk that these sales could result in financial losses to the federal government."

In July and August 2026, ICE also bought four existing detention facilities for about $2.2 billion total.

Auditors also pointed to high-cost detention operations on military bases. ICE has obligated more than $1 billion to Camp East Montana on Fort Bliss.

"ICE obligated over $1 billion to one facility, Camp East Montana, representing 36 percent of total obligations to detention facilities in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2026," auditors wrote. "We previously reported on cost efficiency concerns related to contract design and administration at Camp East Montana."

And the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, ICE and the Defense Department obligated roughly $111 million for two facilities despite an average daily population of fewer than 30 detainees. ICE previously said it would use Guantanamo Bay to hold "high-threat noncitizens" but has held "multiple noncitizens who had no criminal convictions or pending charges," auditors wrote.

According to the report, ICE plans to continue using Guantanamo Bay "based on direction from senior leadership and the White House."

GAO recommended that "ICE update its spending plan for detention funding in accordance with internal guidance, and develop life-cycle cost estimates, in coordination with DHS, before making new detention investments."

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