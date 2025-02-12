National

Fighter jet crashes into San Diego Harbor, 2 pilots rescued: Fire officials

By Matt Seyler and Luis Martinez, ABC News
SAN DIEGO — A fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Harbor on Wednesday, with the two pilots on board ejecting before being rescued by the Coast Guard, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Both pilots are in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

The two-seat EA-18 Growler was close to landing at North Island in San Diego when it went down around 10:15 a.m. local time, according to a Navy official.

The Coast Guard said the pilots were rescued by a fishing vessel after being in the water for about a minute.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the Navy said.

