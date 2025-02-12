Fire-ravaged Los Angeles braces for landslides as atmospheric river brings heavy rain to California

LOS ANGELES — A new atmospheric river is bearing down on California, including fire-ravaged Los Angeles, where residents are bracing for the possibility of mudslides and landslides.

The storm moves into the Golden State on Wednesday, with the heaviest rain falling on Thursday and Friday.

Some areas could see as much as 5 to 10 inches of rain while the Sierra Nevada mountain range could see 5 to 8 feet of snow.

A flood watch is in effect from the San Francisco Bay area to Los Angeles.

The biggest concern for mudslides and landslides will be on the burn scar areas from last month's devastating Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles. These burn scar spots could see 3 to 5 inches of rain over the next three days.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the city is preparing by clearing catch basins of fire debris; offering residents over 6,500 sandbags; setting up over 7,500 feet of concrete barriers; and having systems in place to capture polluted runoff.

Sheriff's deputies "are helping residents prepare with sandbags and passing out mud and debris safety tips," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a news conference Wednesday. "Our homeless outreach teams ... are actively notifying individuals living in flood-prone areas like the LA River, Coyote Creek and other key waterways, urging them to relocate."

In Los Angeles, the heaviest rain will hit Thursday afternoon and evening.

The sheriff urged residents to prepare now in the event evacuation orders are issued.

"Unfortunately, we've witnessed numerous, numerous instances in the past of swift-water rescues where people were caught in dangerous, fast-moving water, and obviously, we want to prevent that," he said.

"Nothing that you have back home is worth your life. If you decide to stay in your property in an evacuated area, debris from the burn scar areas and storm may impede roads, and we may not be able to reach you," he warned.

Landslides from burn scars could be a threat in the region for years to come.

Post-wildfire landslides can exert great loads on objects in their paths, strip vegetation, block drainage ways, damage structures and endanger human life, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Additionally, wildfires could destabilize pre-existing, deep-seated landslides over long periods. Flows generated over longer periods could be accompanied by root decay and loss of soil strength, according to the USGS.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

