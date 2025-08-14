Firefighters battle wildfire along California highway north of Los Angeles

GORMAN, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters were battling a wildfire along Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles early Thursday, officials said.

The King Fire was burning about 400 acres (162 hectares) with 5% containment near Smokey Bear Road along the freeway in northern Los Angeles County, the Angeles National Forest said in a statement posted on social media. One recreational vehicle park in the area was sheltering in place and an evacuation warning was in place for another, officials said.

No mandatory evacuation orders were in place, but nearby residents were being warned to be prepared to evacuate, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a social media post. The freeway was closed in both directions in the Castaic area, the sheriff’s department said.

The King Fire is burning north of the Canyon Fire, which prompted evacuations, destroyed seven structures and injured three firefighters after breaking out last week near the Los Angeles County and Ventura County line. That fire has burned about 8 square miles (22 square kilometers) and was 97% contained as of Wednesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Gifford Fire, California's largest blaze so far this year, has scorched at least 204 square miles (528 square kilometers) of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties since erupting on Aug. 1. It was 41% contained on Wednesday.

