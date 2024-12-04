Flames, Blue Jackets honor Johnny Gaudreau in first matchup in Calgary since Gaudreau brothers' deaths

The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets paid joint tribute to late NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Tuesday night in the first matchup between the two teams in Calgary since the brothers were killed in August.

Johnny and Matthew were struck by an alleged drunk driver while they were biking in Salem County, New Jersey on Aug. 29. Johnny was 31. Matthew was 29.

Tuesday's game provided the Flames an opportunity to pay tribute to Gaudreau in front of their home crowd while playing the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau played his first nine NHL seasons with Calgary before spending his final two seasons with Columbus. He made an All-Star team with each franchise.

The Blue Jackets previously honored Gaudreau during a pregame a ceremony and throughout their home opener on Oct. 15 against the Florida Panthers.

Tuesday's pregame featured a video montage honoring Gaudreau and his nine seasons with the Flames.

Players from both teams wore jerseys honoring Gaudreau during warmups.

Members of the Gaudreau family including Johnny's widow Meredith Gaudreau and Johnny and Matthew's father Guy Gaudreau were in attendance for Tuesday's game.

Meredith spoke with Sportsnet ahead of Tuesday's game. She revealed a tattoo she had inked on her forearm of Johnny's autograph.

The Gaudreau family also unveiled the first of six benches made of hockey sticks with engraved plaques for Johnny and Matthew that will be placed around Calgary. The sticks used for the benches were repurposed from a September memorial in Calgary.

Ahead of an emotional night in Calgary, Meredith Gaudreau joins @ryanlesliemedia to discuss returning to the city where Johnny's NHL career began, her new tattoo, and what the city of Calgary means to her and the rest of the Gaudreau family. pic.twitter.com/X4WpHn7lro — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2024

Meredith thanked the Calgary community, whose support she called "amazing."

Guy, a former high school hockey coach, was an honorary coach with the Flames this week, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

"It's hard, but we want to do what we can to support them and show them that we really appreciate what the whole family did for us here in Calgary," Flames captain Mikael Backlund told the CBC.