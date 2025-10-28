Flight diverted after passenger allegedly stabbed two teens with metal fork: Authorities

(BOSTON) -- A Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany was diverted to Boston Saturday after a man allegedly stabbed two passengers with a metal fork, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Indian national Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, allegedly stabbed two unidentified 17-year-old passengers with the fork, one in the shoulder and one in the head, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“Following meal service, Minor A was sleeping lightly in a middle seat when he allegedly awoke to see Usiripalli standing over him,” the press release said. “It is alleged that Usiripalli used his right hand to strike Minor A in the left clavicle area with a metal fork. Usiripalli then allegedly lunged toward Minor B – who was seated to Minor A’s right in a middle seat in the center row of the aircraft – and struck Minor B in the back of his head with the fork. Minor B suffered a laceration to the rear of his head.”

"When flight crew members attempted to subdue Usiripalli, he allegedly raised his hand, formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger. Immediately afterwards, Usiripalli allegedly turned toward a female passenger to his left and slapped her with his hand. Usiripalli also allegedly attempted to slap a flight crew member," according to the press release.

"As a result of the disturbance, the flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was immediately taken into custody," the press release said.

Usiripalli was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to the press release.

Lufthansa said in a statement that the flight diversion "was necessitated by the behavior of an unruly passenger, who was taken into custody by local authorities upon arrival. Consequently, the onward flight to Frankfurt did not continue as scheduled." The statement added that "all passengers were provided with hotel accommodations and were rebooked on the next available flights."

Usiripalli was in the U.S. on a student visa for a master's program in biblical studies, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty, the press release said, adding that Usiripalli will appear in federal court in Boston on an as-yet undetermined date.

ABC News' Ayesha Ali and Clara McMichael contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.