Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson announces his retirement from baseball

Three-time MLB All-Star and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson announced his retirement from baseball on Monday.
The 17-season MLB veteran announced his decision in an interview with in interview on "The mayor's office with Sean Casey."
Three-time MLB All-Star and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson announced his retirement from baseball on Monday.
The 17-season MLB veteran announced his decision in an interview with in interview on "The mayor's office with Sean Casey."
news
weather
traffic
Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.