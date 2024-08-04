Former Bears star Steve McMichael inducted into Hall of Fame in emotional ceremony amid ALS battle

He wasn’t on stage in Canton, Ohio, but former Chicago Bears star Steve McMichael was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in what was an incredibly emotional moment on Saturday afternoon.

McMichael was surrounded by his wife, daughter and other members of the Bears’ 1985 defense as his bust was unveiled inside his home in the Chicago suburbs. The 66-year-old has been battling ALS over the past several years, which has limited him to his bed and taken away his ability to speak on his own.

Despite that, McMichael still received the induction ceremony he deserved in what was perhaps the best part of the 2024 Hall of Fame Class. Just watch:

An incredible moment for Steve McMichael, who is bravely battling ALS. ❤️🙏 #PFHOF24 pic.twitter.com/CTiHd2NG6T — NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2024

"Steve, we're here with all your world champion brothers," Hall of Famer and former Bears defensive end Richard Dent told McMichael. "Back in Canton, we have 378 brothers that's looking for you. You're on a team that you can never be cut from, you can never be released from. When you die on this team, you will still be on it. Welcome home, Steve. You're in football heaven, forever."

McMichael spent 15 seasons in the league, all but two of which were with the Bears. The defensive lineman was a staple in the Chicago defense throughout his tenure with the club, and he helped anchor the team amid their Super Bowl win during the 1985 season. McMichael retired in 1994 after spending one season with the Green Bay Packers. He still ranks fourth in league history among defensive tackles with 95 career sacks.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in 2020.

"I do not want ALS to be my legacy," ESPN's Chris Berman said from Canton during the ceremony, relaying a message he received from McMichael. "What I did on the field, that's my legacy. Pushing myself to the limit … farther than anybody else could."

McMichael was one of two senior inductees in this year’s class, alongside former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar. Along with Dent, former teammates Ron Rivera, Mike Singletary, Jimbo Covert, Gary Fencik, Jim Osborne and Marcus Keys were with McMichael in his home for the ceremony.