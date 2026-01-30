Former CNN journalist Don Lemon arrested in connection with Minnesota protest

(NEW YORK) -- Former CNN journalist Don Lemon was arrested early Friday morning in connection with an incident in which anti-ICE protesters disrupted a service at a Minnesota church, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The incident unfolded on Jan. 18, when protesters entered Cities Church in St. Paul. The protesters said one of the pastors is the acting field director of the St. Paul ICE field office.

Bondi said on social media that Lemon and three others were arrested early Friday "at my direction" "in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church."

At least three additional people were previously arrested in connection with the protest.

Lemon's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said last week that a magistrate judge rejected charges against Lemon. A source told ABC News that Bondi last week was "enraged" at the magistrate judge's decision to not charge the journalist.

Lowell said on Friday that Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents while he was covering the Grammy Awards.

"Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done," Lowell said in a statement. "The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable."

"Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this case," Lowell said, calling the arrest an "attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration."

Lowell called Lemon's arrest an "unprecedented attack on the First Amendment" and said the journalist "will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

