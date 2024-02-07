Former Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy visited Chiefs before AFC Championship game

A familiar face visited the Kansas City Chiefs before they played the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 28.

Former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was just fired as the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator, dropped in on his former team to speak with them before the conference title bout, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday.

"Came in, talked to our team before our last game; He talked with the offensive guys and hung out with us in our meetings," Reid said. "So I have had a chance to talk to him. He's still up for a couple of jobs."

Said quarterback Patrick Mahomes: "It's always great to have EB in the building. Just being there, the energy that he brings, the mentality that he brings, you can feel. He has that intensity, but you love it. He loves being there. He loves being a part of the team and being a part of that culture. So having him back in the building was really cool. Listening to him talk and his energy just got everybody — you can ask guys — but I think guys had a little bit of chill bumps."

Bieniemy spent a decade with Kansas City from 2013-2022, as both its running backs coach (2013-2017) and offensive coordinator (2018-2022), before taking over as Washington's top offensive coach. He helped the Chiefs play in three of the last four Super Bowls from 2020 to 2023 and win Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII.

He defected to the Commanders to finally call the offense's plays — Reid was always the playcaller during Bieniemy's tenure as OC — and help his chances of finally being hired as a head coach. That didn't pan out as Washington finished 4-13 last season and did a clean sweep of its coaching staff under former head coach Ron Rivera.

"Obviously, he didn't get that head coaching opportunity, but I'm excited for him to continue to coach football and continue to make his impact on the game," Mahomes said.

Reid wasn't at liberty to say whether a reunion looms between the Chiefs and Bieniemy, because the team's season is still ongoing. But Reid did say the Chiefs were happy to have him two weeks ago and his former coordinator doesn't lack options for a new landing spot.

“I can't answer the last part, because there are no spots," Reid said of him joining Kansas City's staff. "I would tell you I think his coaching future is great. I've always been a big fan of his, and I know the things he can do."