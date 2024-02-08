Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson is reportedly expected to join Commanders

Brian Johnson is reportedly moving two hours down Interstate 95 to join the Washington Commanders staff, ESPN reported on Thursday morning.

The 36 year old was fired by the Philadelphia Eagles after the offense became "stale" and spending one season as the team's offensive coordinator. Johnson reportedly interviewed for the Commanders offensive coordinator opening before Washington ultimately hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to the post.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the two men will work closely with one another.

The Commanders own the No. 2-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are reportedly in the market for a franchise quarterback.

When Shane Steichen, the Eagles former offensive coordinator, left to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts last offseason, Johnson was tabbed to take his place. He spent his first two seasons in the NFL as Philadelphia's quarterbacks coach (2021-2022).

Prior to that, all of Johnson's coaching experiencing was at the college level.

