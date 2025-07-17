Gag order lifted in Idaho murders case days before Bryan Kohberger's sentencing

(NEW YORK) -- The nondissemination order in the University of Idaho murder case was lifted by Judge Steven Hippler on Thursday, but all documents in the case that have been sealed will remain sealed for now.

The order, also known as a gag order, banned police and prosecutors from speaking about the high-profile case that gripped the nation.

Hippler's decision to end the gag order comes six days before admitted killer Bryan Kohberger's sentencing.

Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to all counts at a July 2 change of plea hearing, will return to court for his sentencing on July 23.

As a part of the plea deal, the former criminology Ph.D. student will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the four first-degree murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count.

At the July 2 hearing, Hippler asked Kohberger how he pleaded for each count of murder and named the four students: roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin. Kohberger quickly said "guilty" each time.

The college students were all stabbed to death at the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Kohberger was arrested nearly seven weeks later.

