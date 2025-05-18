Game 7 BEATDOWN! OKC crushes Denver & now awaits Ant's Wolves! | The Kevin O'Connor

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

KOC's live, postgame reaction to Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder! OKC dismantled the hapless Nuggets, are they primed to do the same to the Minnesota Timberwolves? Dane Moore, who covers the Wolves, joins KOC to break down what's to come in the Western Conference Finals — plus the pair on whether MAJOR changes are coming for Nikola Jokic's squad this offseason.

(0:57) Dane Moore joins the show

(1:20) Thunder beat Nuggets in Game 7

(11:54) Thunder vs. Wolves Western Conference Finals preview

(32:55) What’s next for the Nuggets?

(48:59) Western Conference Finals preview continued

