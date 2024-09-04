Genetic genealogy leads to man's arrest in 1993 rape and murder of his 19-year-old neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested in the 1993 rape and murder of his 19-year-old neighbor in Indiana after he was linked to the case through genetic genealogy, authorities said.

On March 24, 1993, Carmen Van Huss' father went to her Indianapolis apartment to check on her after she didn't show up for work. He found his daughter dead on the floor, according to the probable cause affidavit.

She was naked and had multiple puncture wounds to her head, face and body, the document said.

"There were obvious signs of a struggle, including a knocked over table, clothing thrown on the floor, a large pooling of blood near the victim’s head, and blood spatter around the victim’s body," the probable cause affidavit said.

A resident in the apartment directly below Van Huss told police that, in the early hours of March 23, he heard screams, crying, slamming, banging and "noises and voices of a male arguing that lasted approximately 30 minutes," the probable cause affidavit said.

In the years that followed, police said they interviewed dozens of people and followed up on hundreds of leads. But the case went cold.

In 2013, the unknown suspect's DNA was uploaded to CODIS -- the nationwide law enforcement DNA database -- but there wasn't a match, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Then, in 2018, police said they submitted a DNA sample from the crime scene to Parabon NanoLabs to try to solve the case with forensic genetic genealogy -- a new investigative tool that takes unknown DNA and identifies it by comparing it to family members who voluntarily submitted their DNA samples to a database.

In 2023, police said "various investigative methods and lead information from the genetic genealogy analysis" led to a suspect's name: Dana Shepherd.

Police determined Shepherd was Van Huss' neighbor in 1993. Their apartment buildings were connected internally by a shared common area, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In February, police were granted a warrant to obtain DNA from Shepherd, who was now living in Missouri and working at the University of Missouri, the probable cause affidavit said.

When police showed Shepherd the warrant, he "was visibly shaking," the document said.

In June, testing determined that Shepherd’s DNA matched the DNA on Van Huss' body and at the crime scene, police said.

Shepherd, 52, was arrested in Missouri last week on charges of murder, felony murder and rape, police said. He has not yet been extradited to Indiana, police said.

"There's a lot of people that missed Carmen all these years," Van Huss' brother, Jimmy Van Huss Jr., said at a news conference Tuesday. "She had a lot of family, a lot of friends. She had cousins that loved her like sisters."

"She wasn't able to experience her college graduation or have a wedding or any of life's events," he said.

"She was taken from me when I was a freshman in high school. And I'm thankful that, finally, the man that did it is where he needs to be," he said. "I do have hope that any similar case with DNA can get this same treatment with the genealogy and everything we have available today."

