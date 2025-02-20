Giannis' new weapon: Can his midrange game elevate the Bucks? | The Kevin O'Connor Show

(This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Milwaukee Bucks have long relied on Giannis Antetokounmpo's freakish athleticism and sheer willpower to bulldoze through defenses. But according to NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen, who recently appeared on "The Kevin O'Connor Show," there's a new wrinkle to Giannis' game that could make Milwaukee a legitimate championship contender: a potent midrange jumper.

"He's shooting a career-high 46.1% from midrange," Hanlen noted in a conversation with host Kevin O'Connor. "That opens up spaces in their offense that most teams just can't defend." It’s a feature that not only adds depth to Giannis’s already multifaceted game but also relieves pressure from having to drive into the paint on every possession.

For years, Milwaukee's offense has revolved around the inside-out game, heavily relying on Giannis to generate paint scoring. However, the Bucks' early playoff exits often came at the hands of teams that would simply camp in the paint and dare Giannis to shoot. Having been trained by Hanlen, it seems that Giannis has finally accepted that dare. According to Hanlen, the key was fine-tuning mechanical nuances. "We kept it a lot private, but as you know, we worked on his rhythm and his arc," Hanlen said.

This could not only shake up Milwaukee's schemes but could actually transform how opponents play them. With Giannis featuring a reliable stop-and-pop, defenders can no longer sag off him, opening lanes for teammates such as Damian Lillard and potentially new acquisition Kyle Kuzma. The Bucks could be a sleeper pick of the playoffs, possessing not just one, but several silver bullets.

Even so, Hanlen acknowledged that others have their doubts. "Fans think it's just fool’s gold when he pops a midrange jumper. But the numbers don’t lie,” he argued.

Can Giannis' new skill bring a ring to Milwaukee?

If Giannis continues to shoot efficiently from midrange, the Bucks could turn traditional defensive schemes upside down. Imagine needing to defend him closer, only for him to blow past defenders as he always has, dunking at will and finding shooters in the corners with newfound ease.

Though the competition in the East is stiff, with teams like Boston and Cleveland having their own strengths and adaptability, this new angle to Giannis' game introduces headache-inducing scenarios for any opponent. "Teams historically have always needed a top-seven MVP guy," Hanlen emphasized, suggesting that the Bucks finally have that and more.

While the numbers are compelling, fans and analysts often remain skeptical until it yields postseason success. Yet if the Bucks manage to integrate Giannis's midrange with their current strategy, they could very well punch above their weight this playoffs.

The playoffs will serve as the ultimate test for this new-look Giannis-led Bucks, potentially cementing his status as an unstoppable force. Will they become the first team to exploit this strategy effectively? Only time will tell. Tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube for more insightful discussions like these, as the NBA season heats up.