Giants OF Jung Hoo Lee to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Jung Hoo Lee's rookie season is over after a month and a half.

The San Francisco Giants outfielder will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder, the team announced Friday. Lee is in the first season of a six-year, $113 million contract he signed last offseason.

The injury occurred on Sunday, when Lee made attempted to make a jumping catch in right-center at the Oracle Park wall. His glove missed the double from Cincinnati Reds infielder Jeimer Candelario, while his arm came down hard on the padded top of the fence (video above).