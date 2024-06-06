Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann linked to two additional deaths, law enforcement sources say

NEW YORK — Suffolk County prosecutors have linked Rex Heuermann to the deaths of two more women and will unseal new charges Wednesday in connection to the killing of at least one of them, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Investigators searched Heuermann's Long Island home as recently as May. Authorities also searched a wooded area on Long Island in April as part of the investigation, according to law enforcement sources.

Heuermann, an architect and father, was arrested in July and initially charged with murdering three escorts: Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Melissa Barthelemy. He was charged in January with the murder of a fourth escort, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The remains of all four women were found in 2010 in desolate spots along the ocean near Gilgo Beach. Six additional sets of remains were also found in the area.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to the four murders.

