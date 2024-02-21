Girl dies after getting buried in sand at Florida beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A young girl has died and a boy has been hospitalized after they fell into a hole in the sand at a beach Tuesday at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida.

"Our hearts are heavy in LBTS today after learning two children were trapped in the sand," the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea said in a statement.

The two children were pulled out of the sand and taken to the hospital, but police later confirmed the girl had died.

Police received a call about two children being trapped in the sand at around 3 p.m.

A witness shared video with Miami ABC affiliate WPLG showing one of the children being rushed away by first responders after being pulled from the hole.

"You saw grown men digging with shovels and buckets and nobody could find her," a witness told WPLG. "I guess when the wall caved in she may have been laying flat and so maybe it just kind of pancaked her. The dad was able to pull his son out but the daughter was still underneath the sand."

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

