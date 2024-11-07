Giuliani to appear in a NYC court after missing a deadline to surrender assets

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rudy Giuliani will appear in a New York City courtroom on Thursday to explain to a federal judge why he hasn't surrendered his valuables as part of a $148 million defamation judgment.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman ordered the former New York City mayor to report to court after lawyers for the two former Georgia election workers who were awarded the massive judgment visited Giuliani's Manhattan apartment last week only to discover it had been cleared out weeks earlier.

The judge had set an Oct. 29 deadline for the longtime ally of once-and-future President Donald Trump to surrender many of his possessions to lawyers for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.

The possessions include his $5 million Upper East Side apartment, a 1980 Mercedes once owned by movie star Lauren Bacall, a shirt signed by New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio, dozens of luxury watches and other valuables.

Liman originally scheduled a phone conference about the situation, but he changed it to a hearing in Manhattan federal court that Giuliani must attend after the judge learned about the visit to the former mayor's apartment.

Aaron Nathan, an attorney for the election workers, wrote in a letter to Liman that the residence was already “substantially empty” when representatives for his clients visited with a moving company official to assess the transportation and storage needs for the property Giuliani was ordered to surrender.

He said the group was told most of the apartment's contents, including art, sports memorabilia and other valuables, had been moved out about four weeks prior — some of it placed in storage on Long Island.

Representatives for Giuliani did not respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment.

They have so far argued unsuccessfully that Giuliani should not be forced to turn over his belongings while he appeals the judgment.

Liman also denied a request from Giuliani's legal team to postpone Thursday's court appearance to next week or hold it by phone, as originally planned.

A Giuliani spokesperson, meanwhile, dismissed the legal wrangling as intimidation tactics.

“Opposing counsel, acting either negligently or deliberately in a deceptive manner, are simply attempting to further bully and intimidate Mayor Giuliani until he is rendered penniless and homeless,” Ted Goodman, his spokesperson, said earlier this week.

Giuliani was found liable for defamation for falsely accusing Freeman and Moss of ballot fraud as he pushed Trump's unsubstantiated election fraud allegations during the 2020 campaign.

The women said they faced death threats after Giuliani accused the two of sneaking in ballots in suitcases, counting ballots multiple times and tampering with voting machines.

