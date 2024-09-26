Giuliani permanently disbarred from practicing law in District of Columbia

WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been permanently disbarred from practicing law in the District of Columbia, a court of appeals panel ruled Thursday.

According to the ruling, Giuliani's disbarment is a resort of reciprocal discipline resulting from his law license being stripped in New York state over his efforts aiding former President Donald Trump's bid to overturn the 2020 election.

Giuliani's law license had already been suspended in D.C.

The appeals court panel noted that Giuliani declined to respond when given notice back in July that he could face reciprocal discipline.

In a report issued in July, the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility recommended Giuliani be disbarred, saying that in his capacity as personal attorney to then-President Trump, he committed misconduct by his "frivolous and destructive" efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's win through his failed legal challenges to the election results in Pennsylvania.

According to the report, the former New York City mayor violated two legal ethics rules in bringing the lawsuit, which sought to block the certification of votes in the state following Trump's defeat.

The committee said that one of the rules was violated when he filed the lawsuit in Pennsylvania "when he had no factual basis and no legitimate legal grounds to do so."

The other rule Giuliani violated was Pennsylvania's Rules of Professional Conduct, the report said.

"He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it," the committee wrote.

