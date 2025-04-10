Global stock markets climb after Trump pauses most tariffs for 90 days

National

NEW YORK — Asian and European markets rallied in Thursday trading in response to President Donald Trump's dramatic decision to suspend planned tariffs on nearly all American trading partners for 90 days -- with the exception of China.

Key Asian indices recorded notable recoveries on Thursday -- marking a reprieve for most after a week of turbulence and selloffs driven by fears of escalating trade wars and recessions.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed 9.1% and the broader TOPIX index closed up 8%. South Korea's Kospi closed up nearly 6.6%.

Taiwan's Taiex index jumped 9.3% and Australia's ASX 200 rose 4.5%.

Key Chinese markets were also in the green, despite Trump's decision to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to a cumulative total of 125%. The president alleged a "lack of respect" from Beijing to explain the latest hike, his latest broadside coming after China announced 84% reciprocal tariffs on U.S. goods on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 2%, the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.1% and the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.2%.

In Europe, the pan-continental STOXX 600 index jumped more than 7%.

Upon opening, Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 6%, France's CAC 40 6.4%, Germany’s DAX 8%, Italy’s FTSE MIB 7.5% and Spain’s IBEX 7.2%.

U.S. markets closed after major rebounds on Wednesday following Trump's announcement that most of his sweeping tariffs would be paused.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2,962 points, or 7.8%, marking the index's best day since 2020. The S&P 500 jumped 9.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 12.1%.

U.S. stock futures dipped ahead of Thursday's trading session. As of early Thursday morning, Dow futures were down 1.1%, S&P 500 futures down 1.53% and Nasdaq futures down 1.8%.

