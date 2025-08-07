GOP Rep. Cory Mills accused of threatening to release sexually explicit videos of ex-girlfriend

(WASHINGTON) -- Florida Republican Congressman Cory Mills is facing allegations from an ex-girlfriend that he threatened to release sexually explicit images and videos of her following the end of their relationship, according to a police report obtained by ABC News.

Lindsey Langston, a Republican state committee member and 2024 Miss United States winner, filed a police report on July 14 alleging that Mills threatened to release the videos of her after their breakup earlier this year and that Mills threatened to harm any future partners, according to the report obtained from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

In response, Mills said in a statement to ABC News, "These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions," and accused a former Florida primary opponent of "weaponizing the legal system to launch a political attack against the man who beat him."

According to the police report, Langston stated the relationship lasted from November 2021 to February 2025 and ended after she saw media reports regarding Mills being allegedly involved in an unrelated alleged assault in Washington that reportedly involved another woman, an incident which Mills has denied and was never charged. The woman has retracted her allegations.

"Lindsey confronted Cory about the woman, to which Cory told her he was not in a romantic relationship with her and the press fabricated the story. Lindsey then found a social media account for the other woman and saw posted photos of her with Cory," the police report reads.

After Langston moved out of Mills' residence, "Cory has contacted Lindsey numerous times on numerous different accounts threatening to release nude images and videos of her, to include recorded videos of her and Cory engaging in sexual acts," according to the police report.

The police report, which was first reported on by Drop Site News, also states that Langston provided police with text messages and Instagram messages between her and Mills, "which consisted of Cory threatening to harm any men Lindsey intended to date in the future."

Langston also told police Mills misled her by claiming he was separated from his wife, though he remains married.

After Columbia County's initial involvement with the police report, the matter was referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to the sheriff's office.

"Anthony Sabatini is weaponizing the legal system to launch a political attack against the man who beat him in the primary, using his corporate legal office to push a narrative built on lies and flawed legal arguments - all to score political headlines. We have not been made aware of any report or allegations from law enforcement or the alleged complainant." Mills said in his statement.

"These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions. I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida's 7th District. Out of respect for the legal process, I won't comment further at this time. My team and I will fully cooperate to ensure the truth is made clear. I remain focused on serving my constituents and advancing America First policies."

Sabatini, an attorney who serves as a County Commissioner for District 1, briefly represented Langston but no longer does. Previously, he lost a Republican primary for the seat Mills now represents. He also served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2018-2022.

Earlier this year, Mills, who represents Florida's 7th congressional district, voted in favor of the "Take It Down Act," a bipartisan law championed by first lady Melania Trump that the president signed into law in May.

The "Take it Down Act" was a bipartisan bill aimed at cracking down on the nonconsensual sharing of sexually explicit videos and photos, including deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence.

