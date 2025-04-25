Grizzlies' Ja Morant reportedly to miss Game 4 against Thunder due to hip injury

Star Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will miss Saturday's Game 4 of the playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, per ESPN's Shams Charania. His absence comes as a result of a hip injury suffered during Memphis' Game 3 loss on Thursday night.

Morant went down hard in the second quarter of Thursday's game after a collision with Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, landing on his hip and missing the rest of the matchup.

Per Charania, Morant had already been playing through a "significant" ankle sprain in order to clinch the Grizzlies' postseason berth.

After losing on Thursday night, the Grizzlies are down 3-0 in the series against the Thunder.

