Grizzlies star Ja Morant to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Ja Morant's season is over.

The Memphis Grizzlies star is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced on Monday night. Morant apparently sustained a subluxation in his right shoulder during practice on Saturday.

Morant averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds in nine games for the Grizzlies this season.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.