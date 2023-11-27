Hamas releases 11 more Israeli hostages. Here's everything we know about the truce that's been extended 2 more days.

Eleven more Israeli hostages were released in exchange for 33 Palestinian prisoners on Monday as part of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, Qatari officials said. Both sides have agreed to extend the truce for two more days.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have engaged in intense negotiations in hopes of prolonging the truce.

“In order to extend the pause, Hamas has committed to releasing another 20 women and children over the next two days,” John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, told reporters on Monday. “We would, of course, hope to see the pause extended further and that will depend upon Hamas continuing to release hostages.”

Israel also agreed to allow more aid into Gaza, and said it will release three Palestinian prisoners for every additional hostage released — the same terms it followed in the four-day agreement.

Despite the truce, Israel has said it will continue the war “with full military power” after Hamas launched its brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

“We will not stop until we achieve our goals: the destruction of Hamas and bringing home the hostages from Gaza to Israel,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said last week after the pause was announced.

Here’s what we know about the ongoing hostage and prisoner release.

How many hostages held by Hamas have been released so far?

On Monday, 11 of the roughly 240 hostages being held by Hamas were released and are back in Israel, the International Red Cross said. This brings the total number of Israeli hostages released as part of this four-day truce to 69.

In addition to this weekend’s hostage release, four hostages — two U.S. citizens and two Israeli women — were released on two separate occasions in October. This means a total of 73 hostages have been released since the Israel-Hamas war started seven weeks ago.

What do we know about the hostages released as part of the truce?

The 11 hostages released by Hamas to the International Red Cross on Monday did not include any Americans, but did include three French citizens, two German citizens and six Argentinian citizens, according to an X post from a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

Among the 58 hostages released over the weekend were 40 Israelis, some of whom are dual nationals, 17 Thai citizens and one Philippine citizen.

The youngest hostage released over the weekend was Abigail Mor Eden , a 4-year-old dual Israeli-American citizen whose parents were slaughtered by Hamas in her home on Oct. 7. Abigail was reportedly in her father's arms when he was shot by Hamas. Covered in his blood, she crawled out from under his body and ran to a neighbor's house.

Released in the second swap over the weekend was Emily Hand, a 9-year-old Israeli-Irish girl who was initially believed to have been killed by Hamas. Her father, Thomas Hand, expressed relief at the time, telling CNN: "I knew the alternative for my daughter. I knew she'd either be found dead or kidnapped and taken to Gaza. … The thought of a little eight-year-old child in the hands of those animals. Can you imagine the sheer horror for an eight-year-old child?"

A few weeks later he heard his daughter might be alive after Israeli authorities told him they didn’t find her remains.

One hostage, 13-year-old Hila Rotem, was released over the weekend — but without her mother Raya, who is still being held by Hamas. The Israeli Defense Forces said children being released without their mothers violates the terms of the truce deal.

While most of the freed hostages appeared to be in good, stable physical condition, at least two needed serious medical attention, the AP reports . Alma Abraham, 84, had a pre-existing condition that was not treated properly in captivity and was rushed to an Israeli hospital in Beersheba with life-threatening conditions.

What we know about the hostages still being held

There are still around 170 hostages still believed to be in Gaza being held by Hamas; some are believed to be held by smaller militant groups like Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The U.S. believes there are less than 10 Americans still being held. “Probably in the neighborhood of about eight to nine. We don't necessarily have firm, solid information on each and every one of them,” Kirby told reporters Monday. He added that there’s no clarity on whether they’re being held by Hamas or other groups.

What do we know about the Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel?

So far, Israel has released 117 Palestinian women and teens who were being held in Israeli jails on a range of offenses over the weekend in the occupied West Bank, with an additional 33 to be released on Monday. The alleged offenses range from stone-throwing to supporting terrorism, to attempted murder.