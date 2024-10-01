Happy 'Gilmore Girls' season! Here are the 7 best fall episodes and where to stream them (for free)

The temperature is dropping, the leaves are changing and you know what that means: it's officially la la la la la, la la la la la season. If the chill in the air has you craving a trip to Stars Hollow these days, you're not alone. We've rounded up some of the best fall episodes of Gilmore Girls for you to stream this season. The cozy series starring Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and Kelly Bishop has been a staple on Netflix for years. But after Netflix's infamous password-sharing crackdown, there's a chance you don't have reliable access to the former go-to streaming platform these days. If that's the case, don't worry, you can still get your Gilmore Girls fix this fall with the help of a VPN. Here are the seven best Gilmore Girls fall episodes, plus how to stream them for free.

Gilmore Girls has been a series staple on Netflix for years, to the point that Netflix is often credited by both the show's actors and fans alike for reviving the series for a new generation of fans.

But, many who belong to that generation of fans used to rely on their parent's/friend's/ex's Netflix accounts for access to the nostalgically cozy series. So if you've lost access to your usual Netflix account in the last few years due to Netflix cracking down on password-sharing, we have a workaround for you so you can watch your favorite fall show without shelling out for Netflix.

While the entirety of Gilmore Girls is known for its cozy qualities, certain episodes really lean into the autumnal energy. Here are a few of our favorite fall episodes of Gilmore Girls:

"Kiss and Tell" (Season 1, Episode 7)

Rory has her first kiss with Dean in the aisle with the ant spray (a good aisle) against a gorgeously romantic fall backdrop.

"Road Trip to Harvard" (Season 2, Episode 4)

Celebrate back-to-school season by watching Lorelai and Rory run away from their problems and hide out at Harvard for an episode. What this one lacks in changing leaves, it makes up for in oversized collegiate sweaters.

"Let The Games Begin" (Season 3, Episode 8)

Yet another slightly more seasonally relevant episode to ring in back-to-school season. Emily and Richard convince Lorelai and Rory to take a tour of Yale. Scheming ensues. You can practically feel the chill in the air through the screen…

"A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving" (Season 3, Episode 9)

Obviously, you can't celebrate fall without including this Thanksgiving episode in your Gilmore Girls binge. The girls have overbooked themselves for Thanksgiving, Sookie is stressed that Jackson wants to deepfry a turkey on their front lawn, Luke is sweet and caring as always and the autumnal decor is bountiful.

"Ted Koppel’s Big Night Out" (Season 4, Episode 9)

Now attending Yale, Emily, Richard and Rory convince Lorelai to come to the tailgate for the big Yale vs. Harvard game. If the scarf and sweater-forward costuming in this episode don’t convince you of its fall-forward qualities, the rare mention of football on the series just might.

‘Knit, People, Knit’ (Season 7, Episode 9)

In the darkest era of Gilmore Girls, Lorelai is trying desperately to get Stars Hollow to accept Christopher as her husband. But when Chris fundamentally misunderstands the nature of the knit-athon, she realizes he might be misunderstanding her too.

‘Hay Bale Maze’ (Season 7, Episode 18)

While technically set in the spring, there's enough hay involved in "Hay Bale Maze" to make it an honorary Gilmore Girls fall episode. Everyone's getting lost in the hay bale maze, Luke and Lorelai are defrosting their friendship and Rory debuts Logan to Stars Hollow.