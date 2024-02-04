Hawks center Clint Capela suffers an adductor strain, will miss at least a week

The Atlanta Hawks will be without Clint Capela for at least a week after the center sustained an abductor strain, the team announced.

An MRI done Sunday revealed the extent of the injury. Capela told the team he was experiencing discomfort during the Hawks' 141-134 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Capela will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days, the Hawks said.

Based on that timeline, Atlanta won't have Capela for games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and potentially, the Chicago Bulls.

The 29-year-old has played in 47 games this season — all starts — and is averaging 11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds. The last seven games have helped those totals, as Capela has recorded a double-double is six of those contests.

The Hawks (22-27) are currently on a four-game winning streak and have the 10th best record in the Eastern Conference.