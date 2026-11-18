A massive storm hit the San Francisco Bay Area and other parts of California hard Wednesday, inundating streets, knocking down trees and scattering debris throughout the day.

The heaviest rain hit the Bay Area Wednesday morning, with some streets so flooded that water spilled back out through storm drains.

That batch of heavy downpour is moving down the California coast toward Monterey and San Luis Obispo through Wednesday evening and then onto Santa Barbara and Los Angeles overnight into early Thursday.

Waymo, the autonomous taxi company, announced Wednesday that it paused service in the Bay Area due to the weather.

"Safety is Waymo’s top priority, both for our riders and everyone we share the road with," the company said in a statement.

The torrential weather is forecast to continue throughout the state, with flash flooding possible along the entire Central and Southern coastline Thursday.

On Thursday morning, heavy rain is forecast to hit the L.A. area, along with more rain for the Bay Area and Sacramento.

The areas most susceptible to flooding will be around burn scars from past wildfires where debris flow and mudslides are possible through Thursday.

Locally, two-to-four-inch widespread rain is possible from San Jose to L.A. County, with higher volume in elevated areas.

ABC News' Alyssa Pone contributed to this report.

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