High school basketball player and family beat coach in parking lot after being benched during game

NEW YORK — A high school basketball coach is recovering from injuries suffered after being attacked by one of his players who he had benched during a game earlier in the evening, police say.

The assault took place on the night of Dec. 5 at approximately 9:52 p.m. when the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Texas sent deputies to Willis High School in reference to an assault that occurred in the school’s parking lot, according to a statement released by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in regard to the incident.

“According to the victim, who is a coach for Willis Independent School District, he was assaulted by several individuals, including a student … when they returned to the school after the Willis and Conroe game,” authorities said. “According to the coach, [the student] was benched at the game due to his behavior toward an opposing team player, which infuriated [the student] and his family.”

Police say that when the unnamed coach returned to the high school, the student and his family were waiting in the parking lot. The coach subsequently went into the school but when he came out the student and his family were still there which is when the assault took place.

“As they approached the victim, they began a verbal confrontation, which led to [the student] punching the victim in the face,” according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. “At that same time, {the student’s] brother … also began assaulting the coach.”

Another coach witnessed the assault and attempted to break it up along with several unidentified bystanders, but both of the suspects fled the scene once the altercation was broken up, police said.

“During the investigation, deputies reviewed video surveillance and interviewed witnesses, corroborating the victim's facts,” authorities continued. “Deputies also noted the victim had injuries to his head, neck, face, and arms as a result of the assault.”

Both of the suspects were located a short time later and placed under arrest with the charge of assault on a public servant before being taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

The 17-year-old suspect and his 22-year-old brother have since been released from the Montgomery County Jail after posting a $23,000 bond each and the investigation into the assault is ongoing.

