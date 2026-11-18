New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is demanding information from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a Virginia-based construction company about a new tent immigration detention facility set to house women.

In letters released Wednesday by Hochul, two New York state agencies are pressing for information on the soft-sided facility in Batavia, New York.

The site is an addition to the Buffalo Service Processing Center, which is the largest immigration detention center in New York and currently only holds men.

According to the letters released by Hochul, the tent facility in New York is set to house up to 100 women. The detention center is being constructed by the firm Akima Infrastructure Protection amid the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown.

In the letter, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the state's Department of Health pointed to federal laws to argue that ICE failed to coordinate or conduct proper environmental consultations and public notifications before construction began.

The New York state agencies requested a response by next week to questions about facility conditions, medical care, food and construction.

In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for DHS said it "should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space."

"ICE is targeting criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, gang members and more," the spokesperson said. "Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, ICE has new funding to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities."

In documents previously released by New York lawmakers last month, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a letter the contract supports the Buffalo area through "the expansion and provision of detention services for illegal aliens."

Mullin said in his letter that the tent facility is expected to cost about $8.7 million.

The letters released by Hochul on Wednesday follow concerns raised by lawmakers and immigrant advocates about conditions at other soft-sided facilities.

The facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz," a soft-sided detention center in Florida, was closed earlier this year following lawsuits and pressure from lawmakers. When the closure was announced, Florida and ICE officials said the facility was meant to be temporary.

An inspector general report in September found that some detainees at the Florida facility were confined to small metal enclosures, presenting "significant risks" to their health and safety.

The largest immigration detention center in the U.S., Camp East Montana in Texas, is also a soft-sided facility. Human rights organizations and advocacy groups have raised concerns and have filed lawsuits alleging detainees face medical neglect, a lack of adequate food and water, and prolonged confinement in windowless tents.

"Federal oversight agencies have documented unsanitary conditions, gaps in medical services, and deficiencies with clean water access at tent immigration detention facilities in Texas and Florida," wrote the commissioners of the two New York agencies.

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