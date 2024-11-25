How to watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 11: Where to stream 'Three Fifty-Three' and more

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone has finally returned after a nearly two-year-long hiatus. The good news? New episodes will now be airing weekly through Dec. 15. The not so good news? It's still incredibly difficult to actually watch this popular show (oh, and also Kevin Costner is gone). While the premiere of Season 5B aired across both Paramount Network and CBS to help new fans find the show, the rest of the season will be hidden away on Paramount Network, a cable channel that many cord cutters may not have access to. Plus, you still can't stream any of the show on Paramount+, and we don't know when new episodes will drop on Peacock where the other seasons are streaming.

Confused? You're not alone. If you missed the premiere of Episode 11 this Sunday, or you just want to rewatch the long-awaited return of the Western drama, we've got you covered. Here's what you need to know about how to watchYellowstone.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 11:

Episode 11 of the final season of Yellowstone, titled "Three Fifty-Three," premiered last night on Paramount Network. You can stream it on-demand now on Philo.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 trailer:

When does Yellowstone come back?

Taylor Sheridan's show finally returned on Nov. 10. New episodes are premiering weekly on Sundays.

What time is Yellowstone on?

Yellowstone episodes air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

What time is Yellowstone on CBS tonight?

While Yellowstone aired its first episode of Season 5, Part 2 on CBS following its Paramount Network premiere, it appears that the remaining episodes of the series will only air on Paramount Network.

What channel is Yellowstone on now?

After years of confusion for new viewers of the series, Paramount finally aired one new episode of Yellowstone on CBS just a few hours after it premiered on Paramount Network. Unfortunately, that was a one time occurrence, no doubt further confusing some viewers who tuned in on CBS last week and are going to miss out on the upcoming new Yellowstone episodes.

So to clarify, the remainder of Yellowstone Season 5 will only air on Paramount Network. If you missed out on the new episode this past weekend and need to catch up, you can watch new episodes of Yellowstone after the fact through Philo or purchase the episode through Amazon Prime Video.

Note that the series is still not available to stream on Paramount+, and the newest episode of Season 5 is not streaming on Peacock with the rest of the series yet.

Where to watch Yellowstone without cable:

How many episodes of Yellowstone are left?

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will have just six episodes, meaning Season 5 as a whole will have 14 episodes.

Yellowstone Season 5 cast:

While Kevin Costner won't be returning to the ranch, there are still plenty of familiar faces to look forward to in the back half of Season 5, including Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Finn Little and Gil Birmingham. Plus Josh Lucas (returning as young John Dutton), Jacki Weaver, Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz.

Yellowstone Season 5 release schedule:

Episode 9 - "Desire is All You Need:" Nov. 10

Episode 10- "The Apocalypse of Change:" Nov. 17

Episode 11- "Three Fifty Three:" Nov. 24

Episode 12: Dec. 1

Episode 13: Dec. 8

Episode 14: Dec. 15

When will new episodes of Yellowstone be on Peacock?

It's not clear when new episodes of Yellowstone will be available to stream on Peacock. In the past, the season won't hit the platform until long after it has finished airing, akin to when a new season of something is dropped on Netflix. Because Season 5 of Yellowstone was split into two parts, Season 5, Part 1 is currently streaming on Peacock. But Season 5 Part 2 (also called Season 5B) does not have an official streaming date yet.

Where to stream Yellowstone Seasons 1-5

Seasons 1–4 and the first half of Yellowstone Season 5 are currently available to stream in their entirety on Peacock.

Where to stream the Yellowstone spinoffs:

Yellowstone timeline explained

While the hit show Yellowstone may have come out first, the Dutton family tree goes back much further than the Paramount show's premiere. The series has two prequel stories out now, 1883 and 1923.

There are also reportedly several more Yellowstone sequels in the works, including The Madison and 6666 (currently on hold). With the original series coming to a close this November, here's a quick refresher on where (and in what order) to watch Yellowstone and its subsequent spinoffs.

1883

Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, this Yellowstone prequel series follows members of the Dutton family as they travel west across the Great Plains towards Montana. All eight episodes of this limited series are currently streaming on Paramount+.

1923

In 1923, a new generation of Duttons struggled to maintain control of their ranch amidst the early stages of the Great Depression and under the pressure of Prohibition. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in this Yellowstone prequel. Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+, and the series has already been renewed for Season 2.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone follows the modern-day Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, as they deal with family drama, land disputes and tension with the neighboring Indian Reservation. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly star in the western drama. Yellowstone seasons 1–4 are currently available to stream on Peacock.

What other Yellowstone spinoffs are coming out?

On top of 1883 and 1923, there are also modern spinoffs The Madison (formerly titled 2024) 6666 in the works, as well as two more limited series featuring Dutton ancestors from the 1940s and 1960s set to be released in the future.

More ways to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 on TV for free: