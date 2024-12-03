National

Hunter Biden's gun case terminated following presidential pardon

By Lucien Bruggeman and Peter Charalambous, ABC News
WILMINGTON, Del. — Two days after President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon to his son Hunter Biden, the younger Biden's federal gun case in Delaware was terminated Tuesday by the judge overseeing the case.

"In the absence of binding precedent" for a case that had yet to reach sentencing, "all proceedings in this case are hereby terminated," U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika wrote in a brief docket entry Tuesday.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors had urged Noreika to terminate the case instead of dismissing the indictment, in order to allow the record of the case to continue to exist.

Prosecutors in special counsel David Weiss' office, who brought both the gun case and separate tax-related charges against Hunter Biden, on Monday made a similar filing to the federal judge overseeing Hunter Biden's tax case in California.

President Biden on Sunday issued a blanket pardoned to his son, who earlier this year was convicted on federal gun charges and pleaded guilty to tax-related charges, and was scheduled to be sentenced in both cases later this month.

