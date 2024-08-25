Hurricane Hone moves south of Hawaii's Big Island as Category 1 storm

Hurricane Hone was moving late Saturday south of the Big Island of Hawaii as a weak Category 1 storm, with winds of 75 mph.

The storm was expected to remain at about the same status, walking the tight line between tropical storm and hurricane on Sunday and into Monday. Hurricanes have winds of 74 mph or greater.

Hone is moving westerly at 12 mph and is currently 105 miles south of Hilo, Hawaii, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane force winds were only extending about 15 miles from the eye of the storm, meaning the Big Island is only experiencing tropical storm conditions, and is only expected to. Tropical storm force winds were extending up to 125 miles.

A Tropical Storm Warning had been issued as Hone approached Hawaii. That warning remained in effect for Hawaii County at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, weather officials said.

While the storm isn't expected to make a direct hit on the islands, it is still close enough to deliver some potentially dangerous impacts. Tropical Storm conditions are likely occurring on the Big Island overnight and early Sunday, especially at higher terrains and through passes.

About 6 to 12 inches of rainfall are expected on the Big Island -- especially near the windward and southeast-facing slopes -- and there is a Flash Flood Watch there. For the smaller islands, about 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected.

Life-threatening surf and rip currents are also impacting Hawaii.

