Hurricane Milton's 100 mph winds bring fears of turning Helene debris into dangerous projectiles

REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton churns closer, Floridians are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Helene's devastation late last month.

Debris left from Helene, still in the process of being removed, is likely to pose significant dangers as the next one prepares to make landfall, officials say.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said 1,200 truckloads of debris had already been removed, but flood-ruined furniture and downed trees remain littered throughout Florida's west coast.

In addition, officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that over 55,000 cubic yards of debris were cleared from barrier islands.

"Debris + high winds = dangerous combination," the state's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said Monday in a post on X.

One man who evacuated his home Tuesday in Redington Beach -- a barrier island west of Tampa -- told ABC News the idyllic coastal neighborhood is nearly unrecognizable amid the detritus leftover from Helene.

"I'm looking out my window right now -- I see five mattresses, bed frames, cabinets, refrigerators, anything you think of," Brian Nguyen said as he and his family packed up their home of 30 years.

Nguyen said he was "very concerned" about the damage the strewn-about objects, including his now-totaled car, might cause to his and his neighbors' homes.

"Our car has actually been totaled and it's currently in our driveway. We weren't able to get that towed out before we evacuate, so we're concerned if it gets carried by the floodwater, it could run into our garage and damage the house -- just additional damage," he said.

Despite the threat, Nguyen said he's grateful for the removal efforts so far.

"The county has honestly been doing as much as they can to expedite the debris removal, and they're going to be working around the clock," he said. "But, you know, it's not just my neighborhood, but literally the entire coastline."

Stephen Sommer, who lives in St. Petersburg, told Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS his family had lost many of their possessions in Helene, and are now preparing for more damage from Milton.

"About $30,000 in appliances, we lost all of our beds, we had to rip about four feet of drywall off in our house. We lost all of our family pictures," Sommer said.

With high winds and storm surge expected, the lost and destroyed belongings that litter the streets are likely to cause even more destruction.

"With all of this around, it's going to become projectiles," said Sommer.

