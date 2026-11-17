A United States citizen was allegedly pepper-sprayed and thrown to the ground on her stomach before being arrested, even though she told Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents she was pregnant, video shared by her attorney appears to show.

Attorney Patrick Kolasinski says the confrontation with ICE agents occurred on Sunday outside of the Stanislaus County Jail in Modesto, California, when the 23-year-old woman, Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, her husband, Adolfo Talavera Alvarado, and her sister-in-law, Monica Alvarado, were observing activity by federal immigration agents. In a press conference on Sunday, Vargas Andrade said she is part of a group that monitors ICE activity around Modesto.

Kolasinski said Vargas Andrade and her husband saw ICE block the sister-in-law's vehicle and began recording. The sister-in-law says ICE officers forced their way into her vehicle, claiming she was transporting strangers. Kolasinski said a man in her vehicle ended up getting detained.

In a video shot by Talavera, agents can be seen attempting to arrest Vargas Andrade as she pulls away. One agent is then seen deploying pepper spray toward her, but the video does not show where it was sprayed.

"She's pregnant with child," Talavera can be heard saying.

Moments later, ICE agents can be seen throwing Vargas Andrade to the ground and cuffing her while she's lying on her stomach.

In a statement on Tuesday, an ICE spokesperson told ABC News that during the incident, Vargas Andrade "actively interfered with, obstructed, and attempted to prevent the arrest - a federal crime."

"Our ICE officer relied on his training to safely control the situation despite the combative, aggressive, and heinously vulgar conduct of the woman interfering with his lawful duties," the statement added.

Vargas Andrade was taken to an ICE facility and detained for several hours before being released, her attorney says. She was evaluated at a hospital and doctors determined the baby is unharmed.

She said ICE accused her of assaulting one of the agents, which she denies. Kolasinski says she has not been charged with any crime.

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