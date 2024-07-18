Illinois deputy charged in fatal shooting of woman who reported intruder

CHICAGO — An Illinois Sheriff's deputy has been charged in the shooting death of Sonya Massey, a Springfield woman who called authorities to report a possible intruder.

The deputy, Sean Grayson, is facing three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, according to a statement from Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser, who filed the charges.

Grayson has also been fired from the Sangamon County Sheriff's department, according to a statement from Sheriff Jack Campbell, posted to the department's Facebook page.

"It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards," Campbell's statement says. "The actions taken by Deputy Grayson do not reflect the values and training of the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office or law enforcement as a whole."

Two sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Springfield, Illinois, residence at about 12:50 a.m. on July 6 to investigate a possible prowler, according to a statement from the sheriff's office obtained by ABC News.

"At approximately 1:21 a.m., the Deputies reported that shots had been fired, resulting in a female being struck by gunfire," according to the sheriff's statement. "Deputies immediately administered first aid until EMS arrived. The woman was transported to St. John's Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured during the incident."

The shooting was investigated for use of deadly force by the Illinois State Police (ISP) at the request of the Sangamon County Sheriff's office. According to Milhiser, a review of the investigation and the body-worn camera footage found that Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force.

Investigators have not said if the other deputy will face charges in connection with the shooting.

The Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office has not yet released the body camera footage of the incident.

Jim Allmon, Sangamon County Coroner, told ABC News that an autopsy found that Massey died from a gunshot wound.

Massey's family's attorney, Ben Crump, called the news of Grayson's indictment a step forward in gaining justice for Sonya's loved ones.

"While nothing can undo the heinous actions of this officer, we hope the scales of justice will continue to hold him accountable and we will demand transparency at every step," Crump said in a statement.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement saying that Massey deserved the protection that she called law enforcement to provide.

"My heart breaks for Sonya's children, for her family and friends and for all who knew and loved her, and I am enraged that another innocent black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer," Pritzker's statement says.

Grayson is currently in custody. He is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon when he will be arraigned on the charges.

An attorney for Grayson did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

