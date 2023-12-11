Illinois State investigating after fans allegedly used racial slur in Norfolk State loss, sparking incident

Illinois State is investigating after allegations that at least one Red Birds fan directed a racial slur toward a Norfolk State player in their game on Saturday.

The university said in a statement on Sunday that it was investigating claims that one or more of its fans had used a slur directed at a Norfolk State player during Norfolk State’s 64-58 win over the Red Birds on Saturday. It’s unclear what was said specifically during the game, but fans were ejected from CEFCU Arena and both coaches received a technical foul during the incident.

"The men's basketball game on Saturday between Illinois State and Norfolk State was regrettably marred by the report of a racial slur directed at a Norfolk State player by an Illinois State fan," Illinois State said in a statement, via ESPN . "The use of racial slurs and other offensive language targeting people for their identity is abhorrent and is not tolerated by Illinois State University. Among Illinois State's core values are respect for others, diversity, and inclusion.

"Illinois State has moved swiftly to investigate the report and will respond appropriately. Illinois State University and Redbird Athletics extend sincere apologies to Norfolk State University, its student-athletes, and its athletics staff for the deep upset caused, and university leaders have personally reached out to colleagues at Norfolk State."

With about eight minutes left in the game on Saturday, an altercation broke out after the alleged verbal attack — in which the broadcast said “one or two” fans made comments of a “racial nature” toward Norfolk State’s Jamarii Thomas. At one point, Norfolk State coach Robert Jones started walking out onto the court toward fans sitting courtside, but was stopped by his players.

The two coaches then started screaming at each other, and the two teams had to be separated.

Jones defended his actions after the game on social media, saying he’s “not letting anybody call my players a racial slur.”

“Those are my kids and I will fight for them,” Jones wrote. “We have come too far in society to be called the N word at a college basketball game.”

I’m not letting anybody call my players a racial slur . Those are my kids and I will fight for them. We have come too far in society to be called the N word at college basketball game. https://t.co/hoyJ9VfSAx — Robert Jones (@NSUCoachJones) December 10, 2023

Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon didn’t apologize for confronting Jones the way he did during the incident, either.

"I was upset [Jones] was on the floor and I was raising hell with the referees," Pedon said after the game, via ESPN . "It was never personal towards him. I'll take the high road on that. I'll take the high road. But I'm a competitor, man. I'm Italian, so sometimes my emotions can get the best of me at times. Yeah, I don't apologize for my competitive edge. That's how I want our teams to play."

Pedon, however, said in a statement on Sunday that he had reached out to Jones to apologize.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. I was wrong for allowing the situation to escalate," Pedon said, in part . "I expressed to Coach Jones after the game — I absolutely did not hear what he was saying to me. Had I heard Coach Jones, my response would have been completely different. This was a misunderstanding in which I reacted to him without understanding the situation, and I own that mistake 100%."

The win marked the third straight for the Spartans, who now sit at 7-3. The Redbirds dropped to 6-4 after the loss, which snapped a three-game win streak of their own. Jones is in his 11th season leading Norfolk State, where he’s won three MEAC conference titles and made two NCAA tournament appearances. Pedon is in his second year at Illinois State.