InfoWars reporter shot dead outside his apartment after possibly interrupting burglars: Police

AUSTIN, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a reporter for InfoWars, the website run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, was shot dead outside his apartment complex in Austin, Texas, according to police.

The victim, Jamie White, 36, was found lying on the ground in the parking lot around 11:56 p.m. Sunday, Austin police said. Infowars is based in Austin.

The suspects may have been burglarizing White's car when White interrupted them, police said.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

Jones wrote on X, "We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice."

Anyone with information about this shooting should call police at 512-974-TIPS, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

