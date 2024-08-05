International Delta flight struck by lightning diverted back to Boston: FAA

BOSTON — A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Rome, Italy, from Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, was struck by lightning while in the air, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The flight was diverted back to Boston Logan International Airport "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew reported a lighting strike after departure, according to a statements from Delta and the FAA.

The plane landed back in Boston at 7:20 p.m. ET "safely and without further incident," the airline said.

The commercial passenger aircraft was an Airbus A330, according to the FAA.

Delta apologized to travelers for the delay and said they are "working to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible."

The FAA said it would investigate and noted that regulations require that commercial aircraft be designed to withstand lightning strikes.

