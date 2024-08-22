Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz to serve 1-game suspension for Cade McNamara recruiting violations

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr will not coach the Hawkeyes' season-opening game on Aug. 31 against Illinois State due to self-imposed one-game suspensions.

Ferentz and Budmayr will sit out the game after they were notified of possible recruiting violations related to the transfer of quarterback Cade McNamara from Michigan to Iowa in 2022.

Ferentz said that the violation was regarding contact made with McNamara before he entered the transfer portal.

Assistant coach Seth Wallace will take charge for the game against Illinois State.

