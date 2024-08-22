National

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz to serve 1-game suspension for Cade McNamara recruiting violations

By Liz Roscher,Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 24 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 24: Iowa Hawkeyes Head Coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days on July 24, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher,Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr will not coach the Hawkeyes' season-opening game on Aug. 31 against Illinois State due to self-imposed one-game suspensions.

Ferentz and Budmayr will sit out the game after they were notified of possible recruiting violations related to the transfer of quarterback Cade McNamara from Michigan to Iowa in 2022.

Ferentz said that the violation was regarding contact made with McNamara before he entered the transfer portal.

Assistant coach Seth Wallace will take charge for the game against Illinois State.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!