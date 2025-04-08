Is Shedeur Sanders' ball-patting overblown? + Travis Hunter to the Browns? | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein dive into the Colorado Showcase fallout and what it means for the NFL Draft. Plus, they discuss who could be the new Geno Smith and if the veteran QB is making a comeback.

We are a few days removed from the Colorado Pro Day, "Showcase," that got everyone talking. Is Shedeur Sanders patting the ball really that big of a deal? Does Travis Hunter to the Cleveland Browns feel inevitable? Is playing both ways in the NFL realistic? Frank and Jori answer all of these questions and they give their thoughts on how the pre-draft process in the NFL might be changing with new trends in player workouts.

They also discuss how the rise of veteran quarterbacks getting second (and third) chances in the NFL may have an impact on this year's NFL Draft. How long will the marriage between Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders last? Someone thinks Tom Brady may have an impact to that answer. Last year there was Sam Darnold, Geno before him, who might be the new veteran quarterback to revitalize his career with a fresh start? So many questions, leading to so many more questions, and a few answers. Let's take a look at some Inside Coverage of the NFL today.

(1:20) - Colorado Pro Day fallout: Shedeur Sanders

(19:40) - Colorado Pro Day fallout: Travis Hunter

(27:40) - Will Travis Hunter skipping testing matter?

(39:20) - Predicting veterans who could have a Geno-like career revival

