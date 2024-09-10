It List: 'Speak No Evil' looms large, 'Emily in Paris' takes a Roman holiday, 'Sister Wives' examines the ties that bind

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Speak No Evil makes its presence known

When: Speak No Evil is in theaters Sept. 13.

What to know: Fans finally get to see Speak No Evil after its trailer seemingly played before every movie for the last few months. It's a remake of a 2022 Danish social horror film about how a group vacation becomes an uncomfortable trip from hell. [IndieWire/Deadline]

Why I'll be seeing it: James McAvoy said he based his villainous host character on the influencer Andrew Tate. [Deadline]

📺 Sister Wives go their separate ways

When: Sister Wives airs on TLC Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET and streams on Max and Discovery+ the next day.

What to know: Now in its 19th season, the reality show has a title that isn't technically accurate anymore — three of Kody Brown's wives have left him, and the show now follows how they're establishing new lives and identities outside of plural marriage. The trailer shows Brown's remaining wife, Robyn, accusing him of "sabotaging" their marriage. [People]

Why I'll be seeing it: I've been hooked on this show since 2010, and it's finally interesting enough for me to openly recommend it to people.

What to read

📚 Lucy Barton is back

When: Tell Me Everything is now available for purchase.

What to know: Tell Me Everything is Elizabeth Strout's fifth installment in the Lucy Barton universe. A murder mystery brings together characters from Strout's other books, including the beloved Olive Kitteridge from her Pulitzer-winning novel (and its Emmy-winning TV adaptation)! [L.A. Times/People]

Why I'll be reading it: It's set in Maine, where everyone seems to be going this summer, and I want to be transported. Read an excerpt here. [CBS News]

What to listen to

🎧 Glen Powell takes on a new role

When: The Best Man's Ghostwriter premieres Sept. 12 on Audible.

What to know: I'm not much of a podcast listener, but the Audible Original The Best Man's Ghostwriter lured me in with its stacked cast. Glen Powell stars as a wedding speechwriter who meets his match with a hopelessly awkward new client voiced by Nicholas Braun. [Hollywood Reporter]

Why I'll be listening to it: Powell might be having the best year ever but he told me it was easy to make time to record the show (with a little help from his dog, Brisket). [Hollywood Reporter/Yahoo Entertainment]

What to binge

▶️ Emily in Paris lives la dolce vita

When: The final five episodes of the season drop on Netflix Sept. 12.

What to know: Emily in Paris takes a little Roman holiday for the second part of Season 4. We last left Emily questioning her relationship (as usual) and on the verge of reconnecting with a new man in a new city. [Rolling Stone]

Why I'll be watching it: For several seasons now, the show has been one people love to hate-watch. Plus, the fashion is hard to look away from! [Variety/People]

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.