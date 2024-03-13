The It List: Taylor Swift brings 'The Eras Tour' to living rooms, 'Love Is Blind: The Reunion' sets the record straight, Justin Timberlake releases 1st album in 6 years

The It List is Yahoo’s guide to what’s new in pop culture. Each week, we share staff picks for the latest releases that we can’t wait to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge.

What's new this week: Get a front row seat to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), see Mark Wahlberg make a furry friend for life in Arthur the King, travel back in time with Dear Felicity.

What to watch

🎥 Sing along to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in 'Peace'

When: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) streams March 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

What to know: Drop everything because Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is about to make your "Wildest Dreams" come true.

The pop icon's over-three-hour-long concert movie debuts on Disney+, allowing you to scream, cry, dance, cry some more and rewind to your favorite song(s) in a Fearless fashion.

While Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Edition) have both been available to rent since December, the film dropping on Disney+ is actually Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).

Swift's version of the concert film will include a previously cut performance of "Cardigan," plus four additional songs from her acoustic set in the show (aka when she performs surprise songs). — Danica Creahan, streaming editor

📺 Love gets messy at the Love Is Blind reunion

When: Love Is Blind: The Reunion streams March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix. Catch up on all 12 episodes of Season 6 on Netflix.

What to know: "Get your EpiPens ready," Love Is Blind co-host Nick Lachey warns viewers. The Season 6 reunion is here.

The Charlotte, N.C.- based season came to a conclusion on March 6 with only one marriage among the reality TV show contestants, but plenty of drama.

The reunion special promises to address fans’ burning questions: Did Trevor have a girlfriend on the outside while pursuing love in the pods? Will AD and Clay get back together? Did Johnny and Amy consummate their marriage?

Fans will hear from all of the big names from the season as they return to the pods for the event.

Expect "jaw-dropping confrontations," according to the trailer, as well as special guests from Love Is Blind Seasons 1-5 to appear. — Garin Flowers, entertainment reporter

🎥 Mark Wahlberg shares the screen with Ukai the dog

When: Arthur the King is in theaters March 15.

What to know: Wahlberg plays pro adventure racer Mikael Light, who, when he's desperate to win the Adventure Racing World Championship, meets a stray dog that alters the trajectory of his course — and life.

The movie is based on Mikael Lindnord's book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home.

"[Mikael's] probably one of the most selfish — and athletes have to be selfish in order to be successful — he's a very selfish guy who did one of the most selfless things," Wahlberg told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview. "And when he was so close and could literally reach out and touch the thing that always meant the most to him, he was willing to sacrifice that to save Arthur." — Taryn Ryder, entertainment reporter

What to listen to

🎧 Justin Timberlake returns with new music

When: Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15.

What to know: Timberlake releases his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, six years after 2018's Man of the Woods.

The pop star already launched singles “Selfish” and “Drown” from the album in the lead-up to the release.

He's also used TV appearances on Saturday Night Live and Jimmy Kimmel Live! to debut new tracks, including "Sanctified" and "No Angels."

Timberlake unveiled the album's 18-song track list on an L.A. billboard March 4, revealing he reunited with NSync for track 17, titled "Paradise."

The feature is the latest collaboration for the boy band. In September, NSync released "Better Place," their first song together in 22 years, on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. — Garin Flowers, entertainment reporter

🎧 Dear Felicity podcast rehashes college drama

When:Dear Felicity debuts March 13 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms.

What to know: It's been 25 years since the curly-haired coed, played by Keri Russell, moved to NYC for college, ditching lifelong plans to become a doctor to instead follow a childhood crush, Ben (Scott Speedman).

While the premise threw feminism out the window, who hasn’t daydreamed about “what if?”? In this case, it made for compelling TV and one of the best onscreen love triangles, between Felicity, Ben and Noel (Scott Foley).

This rewatch podcast, co-hosted by the WB show’s alums Amanda Foreman (Meghan) and Greg Grunberg (Sean) as well as the Ringer’s Juliet Litman, promises to bring the goods.

The show’s co-creators, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, are executive producers.

The guests are also VIPs, including Russell, Foley, Speedman and Jennifer Garner, who played Noel’s long-distance girlfriend Hannah.

Each episode of Dear Felicity covers a few episodes of the TV series, which is streaming on Hulu if you want to rewatch or binge it for the first time. — Suzy Byrne, entertainment reporter

