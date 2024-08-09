Jan. 6 rioter who attacked numerous officers sentenced to 20 years

WASHINGTON — A California man convicted of carrying out some of the most extended and brutal assaults against police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday.

The 20-year prison term for David Dempsey, handed down by senior D.C. District Judge Royce Lamberth, marks the second longest sentence yet for a defendant convicted in connection with the Capitol assault.

With several of Dempsey's victims from the Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police in attendance in the courtroom during the trial, prosecutors played multiple videos showing Dempsey at one of the most violent exchanges of the riot near the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol -- repeatedly striking, kicking, and throwing object after object at the police line trying to prevent the pro-Trump mob from swarming into the building.

In one video clip, Dempsey repeatedly swung a stolen metal crutch down onto an officer's helmet, cracking the face shield.

One officer who Dempsey struck testified that he believed he was going to die and that his thoughts began drifting to his family.

Judge Lamberth described Dempsey's offenses as "exceptionally egregious" before handing down the sentence, which he said was further warranted due to Dempsey's lengthy criminal history and past instances where he had attacked political opponents during protests in 2019 and 2020.

The judge, a Reagan appointee, said that "fortunately" Dempsey's efforts to break through the police line were not fruitful, as it would likely have resulted in a "bloodbath" for lawmakers sheltering inside the building.

"David Dempsey is political violence personified," a prosecutor said in making the case for Dempsey's harsh sentence.

Prior to receiving his sentence, Dempsey addressed the court and spoke of his "profound sense of regret" for his actions, issuing a personal apology to the police gathered in the room.

After receiving the sentence, however, Dempsey -- as he was escorted out by the bailiff -- made a hand sign in the air that is commonly associated with "white power" or the white supremacist Groyper movement.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 1,265 defendants and secured prison sentences for more than 460 people involved in the Capitol attack, according to figures released early this year by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C.

