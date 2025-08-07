Trump's redistricting fight mushrooms with Vance in Indiana and Florida joining the fray

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — (AP) — As President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on Republican-run states to redraw congressional boundaries, he has dispatched Vice President JD Vance to Indiana and called for a new federal census — moves reflecting his intent to maximize the GOP's partisan advantages in coming elections.

Separately, a top Republican leader in Florida announced plans Thursday to begin redistricting efforts in the president's adopted home state. And U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said FBI Director Kash Patel had granted his request for the agency to get involved in corralling Texas Democratic lawmakers who left the state to deny the Republican majority a quorum necessary to vote on a U.S. House redistricting plan at the forefront of Trump's initiative.

The FBI has not detailed what role it might attempt to play. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun was mum after a private Thursday morning session with Vance. And Florida's plans are in their opening phase.

The developments reflect rising intensity in a fight that began in GOP-dominated Texas, spread to Democratic-run California and now seems to be mushrooming. The dynamics could embroil the 2026 midterm campaign in legislative and court battles testing Trump's power over the Republican Party, Democrats' ability to mount opposition and the durability of the U.S. system of federalism that balances power between Washington and individual states.

Texas has been the epicenter of Trump's push to gerrymander congressional maps to shore up Republicans' narrow House majority in 2026. At a time when competitive House districts number just several dozen, Democrats are three seats short of a House majority under the current maps. Trump wants five more seats out of Texas to potentially avoid a repeat of the 2018 midterms, when Democrats reclaimed the House and proceeded to thwart his agenda and impeach him twice.

Braun has seemingly affirmed Democrats’ warnings that Texas is a test case for the GOP to scale nationally. “It looks like it’s going to happen across many Republican states,” he told reporters ahead of Vance's visit, though he's made no promises about his own state.

Vance holds private meetings in Indianapolis

Vance met privately with Braun and others at the Indiana Capitol on Thursday.

Afterward, Braun sidestepped redistricting — contrasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's enthusiastic embrace of Trump's demands. “We discussed a number of issues, and I was pleased to highlight some of the great things happening in Indiana,” Braun said via his official social media account.

Around 100 people protested at the Capitol.

“I’m 75, and I never, never thought I had to worry about our democracy being taken apart from the inside,” said Linda Linn of Indianapolis, as she held a sign warning Braun not to disenfranchise her.

Braun would have to call a special session to start the redistricting process, but lawmakers have sole power to draw new maps.

Republican U.S. representatives outnumber Democrats in Indiana 7-2, limiting possibilities of squeezing out another seat.

While Braun is a staunch Trump ally in a state the president won by 19 percentage points in 2024, Indiana lawmakers have avoided the national spotlight in recent years — especially after a 2022 special session that yielded a strict abortion ban. Former Vice President Mike Pence, a past Indiana governor, also holds sway over many state lawmakers and has a more measured approach to partisan politics than Trump.

Indiana's Republican legislative leaders praised existing boundaries after adopting them four years ago. “I believe these maps reflect feedback from the public and will serve Hoosiers well for the next decade,” Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said at the time.

Rep. André Carson, one of two Indiana Democrats in the U.S. House, said he has not seen any alternate maps, calling them theoretical for now.

“If Republicans get too cute, they may hurt themselves,” he warned.

Still, Republicans hold a supermajority in the General Assembly, meaning Democrats could not thwart a special session by refusing to attend, as Texas Democrats are doing.

“Statehouse Dems will do everything within our power to work with Hoosiers to make sure the checks and balances remain and we remain to be the firewall not just for Indiana but for the entire country,” said state Senate minority leader Shelli Yoder, though she acknowledged there is little the party could do to stop redistricting if Republicans choose to please Trump.

The Census Bureau and Florida are now in the mix

Trump already is flouting U.S. political traditions with such a widespread, aggressive push for mid-decade redistricting. He added another variable with a social media post on Thursday calling for “new and highly accurate CENSUS” that does not count U.S. residents who are not citizens, permanent residents or otherwise legal immigrants.

He did not offer any timeline or details for such a massive undertaking, and his post raises constitutional questions about the once-a-decade process that apportions the U.S. House of Representatives among the states and sets distribution formulas for nearly $3 trillion in federal spending programs. The Constitution's 14th Amendment declares that House seats "shall be" established based on "the whole number of persons in each state," and during Trump's first term, the Supreme Court effectively blocked him from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Still, Trump has, in his second presidency, pushed the boundaries of executive action, even amid ongoing legal disputes or court orders, and the Census Bureau is under the direction of his Commerce Department, led by Secretary Howard Lutnick.

In Florida, the third most populous state, state House Speaker Daniel Perez said his chamber will take up redistricting this fall through a special committee. State Senate leaders have not yet followed Perez's lead. Gov. Ron DeSantis, an erstwhile Trump rival-turned-ally, previously told the public to “stay tuned.”

Texas lawmakers still spread across other states

Pressure has intensified on Texas Democratic lawmakers — dozens of whom remain in other states and outside the jurisdiction of civil warrants issued by the Republican majority for their return.

Under Texas legislative rules, they face $500 daily fines that exceed their compensation and cannot be paid, legally, by their campaign accounts. Political contributions are being used to cover some costs of their travel, lodging and meals while they are outside the state.

Texas Democrats hope to run out the clock on a special session that would end Aug. 19. But Abbott could call another session, increasing prospects for an extended stalemate.

While their minority status allows them only to delay, the Texas holdout has inspired Democrats and progressives around the country.

California's Gavin Newsom wants Democratic gerrymandering in his state if Texas proceeds, though voters would have to bypass an independent redistricting commission. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, both of whom have appeared alongside Texas Democrats who relocated to their states, have also declared their intent to push new maps if they are necessary to neutralize Republican maneuvers.

___ Barrow reported from Atlanta. Volmert reported from Lansing, Michigan. Associated Press journalist Kate Payne contributed from Tallahassee, Florida.

