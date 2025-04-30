Jeff Sperbeck, business partner and former agent for Broncos QB John Elway, dies in golf cart incident

Jeff Sperbeck, business partner and former agent for Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway, died Wednesday. He was 62.

Sperbeck's death was confirmed by the Riverside County Sheriff, who relayed the information as part of a press release Wednesday. The release said Sperbeck sustained an injury in La Quinta, CA on Saturday and died Wednesday at a medical center in Palm Springs, CA. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the situation.

According to multiple reports, Sperbeck was injured after falling out of a golf cart and hitting his head on asphalt. Elway was reportedly driving the golf cart when Sperbeck fell out of the vehicle, according to TMZ and 9News' Mike Klis. Witnesses also claimed Elway was driving the golf cart, according to KESQ News.

The two men and their wives reportedly attended the Stagecoach music festival Saturday, and were leaving a post-event party at the time of the incident. The incident, per 9News, took place at the Madison Club, a private golf resort community, in La Quinta, California. Sperbeck sustained the injury at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, per the Sheriff's release.

CAL FIRE told KESQ News it responded to a call Saturday involving an individual who fell from a golf cart.

"It was a reported fall from a golf cart and the patient was transported to a local area trauma center in unknown condition," a CAL FIRE spokesperson told News Channel 3.

Sperbeck was reportedly unconscious but still breathing when responders arrived, per TMZ. No other injuries were reported in the incident. Elway, according to 9News, is devastated.

Sperbeck served as Elway's agent during his 16-year NFL career. Elway played his entire professional career with the Broncos, winning two Super Bowl titles with the franchise. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Following his playing career, Elway joined the Broncos as an executive. He was the team's general manager and later its president of football operations before becoming a consultant for the franchise. That agreement ended in 2023, ending Elway's time with the team.

In 2015, Elway and Sperbeck co-founded 7Cellars, a winery in Rutherford, CA.