JetBlue flight rolls into grass after landing at Boston's Logan airport: Officials

BOSTON — A JetBlue flight rolled into a grass area off the runway after landing at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday, officials said.

No one was hurt, Massachusetts Port Authority said.

Passengers were seen exiting the Airbus A220 by the stairs.

"The runway is closed at this time as the aircraft is assessed and passengers are bussed to the terminal," Massachusetts Port Authority said in a statement.

JetBlue Flight 312 was arriving in Boston from Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

