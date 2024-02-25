National

Jimmy Butler 1 of 5 suspended for roles in Heat-Pelicans fight

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

NBA: Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans Feb 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) and guard Jose Alvarado (15) are ejected after a melee due to a play during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports (Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Jimmy Butler is one of five players suspended by the NBA for their roles in a Friday fight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat.

The NBA announced the suspensions on Sunday. Butler and Pelicans forward Naji Marshall are suspended one game each for "instigating and engaging in an on-court altercation." The league suspended Heat center Thomas Bryant and Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado three games each for "leaving the bench area and entering an on-court altercation." The league also suspended Heat forward Nikola Jović one game for joining the fracas from the bench.

Butler, Marshall, Bryant and Alvarado were all ejected from Friday's game, a 106-95 Heat win.

