Joel Embiid shoves reporter, Popovich out indefinitely & the red-hot Cavaliers | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of The Good Word with Goodwill, former NBA front office member Amin Elhassan joins Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill to discuss Joel Embiid shoving a reporter in the 76ers locker room and the possible fallout of that situation.

This morning, it was announced that Gregg Popovich is out indefinitely following a health incident. At 75 years old, it's hard to imagine him as the Spurs' head coach for much longer. Has San Antonio missed the window to set up succession after Pop?

Vinnie and Amin address if the Giannis trade rumors are real or if rival GMs are dirtying the waters in Milwaukee before talking about Grant Williams picking up a flagrant 2 against former teammate Jayson Tatum.

Finally, after talking about what the Joel Embiid suspension might be (and wondering if Joe Mazzulla deserves one, as well), the guys spend a long time talking about a changing media landscape and the effect it is having on the relationship between players and the media.

(01:10) - Joel Embiid shoves reporter, NBA investigating

(19:55) - Spurs' Gregg Popovich out indefinitely following health scare

(28:00) - Are the Cavaliers party-crashers in the East?

(34:30) - Are the Giannis trade rumors for real?

(38:30) - Grant Williams ejected after tackling Jayson Tatum

(43:00) - How long will Embiid be suspended?

(47:45) - The Last Word: The crumbling relationship between players and media

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts