Joel Embiid suspended 3 games by NBA for shoving reporter

The NBA has suspended Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid three games for shoving a reporter during a postgame altercation Saturday night, the league announced on Tuesday.

"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA," said Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations. "While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interaction must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."

This story will be updated.